AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Slim Thug Launches New PPE Company To Fight The Coronavirus

Mike Winslow

Rap star Slim Thug is doing his part to help the city of Houston get through another wave of the deadly coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Slim Thug knows firsthand how easy it is to catch the coronavirus.

Despite going through lengthy measures to stay safe by social distancing and wearing a mask and gloves, Slim Thug revealed he caught the coronavirus back in March.

Thankfully, Slim Thug made it through, as did his fellow Houstonian Scarface, but rappers like Fred the Godson and the UK's Ty were not so lucky.

Now a second wave of the coronavirus is hitting the city of Houston and Slim Thug is doing his part to flatten the curve.

Slim Thug just launched his own PPE company called SlimHTX.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Slim Thug launched the new business as a partnership with two local entrepreneurs, Jimmy Choung of Uptown Beauty, and Adam Beason, who heads up the Rubix Entertainment Group.

Slim Thug's new company offers a variety of products aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Products include hand sanitizer, face masks, face Shields, and personalized N95 masks.

“I’m excited to launch my PPE products but we can also make it look like a boss. We need to make wearing masks cool,” Slim Thug told the newspaper. “The most important thing right now is staying safe. This virus is serious and people need to be cautious.”

Slim Thug has been on the forefront of fighting the coronavirus in Houston since his positive diagnosis.

In April, he teamed with Smoke Shield and Baby Bash to donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to cops, bus drivers and health care professionals/workers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Young Hackers Busted For Using Kanye & Obama's Twitter In Bitcoin Scam

Three young hackers have been identified and charged in a Bitcoin scheme.

Maria Myraine

Juicy J Explains Why He's Releasing His New Album Independently

Juicy J is already a rap legend and he will add to his legacy with his brand new album "The Hustle Continues."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Sin_bk

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Present Black Soprano Family Mixtape

The BSF leader declares himself the "best rapper alive."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

falox

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

gachalife2

Beyoncé Releases "Already" Music Video From 'Black Is King' Film

A deluxe version of 'The Lion King: The Gift' is now available too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

NLE Choppa Recruits Lil Baby For "Narrow Road" Single

The two rappers ran into each other at Atlanta's Icebox Diamonds & Watches store in 2019.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kid Cudi Announces His 'Mad Solar Radio' Show Is Coming Soon

Scott Mescudi says September is about to be 🤯.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)