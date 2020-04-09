AllHipHop
Slim Thug Survives COVID-19 And Helps Others From Getting Sick

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Houston rapper Slim Thug joins a list of rap celebrities who are using their influence and money to make life easier for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) The other day Master P made a huge donation to his hometown, even setting up time to shop for seniors and sanitize their homes for free.

Megan Thee Stallion gave Houston seniors devices so that they could communicate with their families while they are quarantined in.

Now, rapper Slim Thug (also from Houston) is adding his name to the roster of rap artists giving back to the community during the SARS-CoV-2 global pandemic.

What makes Slim Thug’s donation even more powerful, is that he recently recovered from the disease that many have died from.

Slim Thug will be donating 1000 bottles of hand sanitizer to some of the city’s essential workers, METRO police department and METRO bus drivers.

According to ABC 13, there is a high demand for the cleaner.

Slim Thug has partners.

On this project, he will work with Smoke Shield and Baby Bash and the team plans to donate 1,000 more to the cops and bus drivers. They will also provide hand sanitizer for health care professionals/ workers.

Slim Thug is giving back, but he is also out here making moves and getting money.

He has new styles of his “Texas Made” shirts. In a video on IG, he encourages his fans to support him as a Black-owned business.

“Don’t slip on the drip.” He stunts. “We Texas so we gotta keep us a Texas belt buckle… We quarantine but we still get fresh.”

