Smino Drops 'High 4 Da Highladays' Two-Pack

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Interscope recording artist is wishing his fans a "Happy Highladays."

(AllHipHop News) Smino showed up right on time for any smokers that may need a few moments to destress during those tense family get-togethers this week. The St Louis-raised rhymer dropped off a two-pack of weed-friendly tunes.

High 4 Da Highladays includes "Sleigh" featuring Masego and "Kushmas." Over nearly six minutes of music, Smino ties together marijuana enjoyment and spending time with a woman with the Christmas season.

Smino (born Christopher Smith Jr.) made significant noise around this same time last year when he released the critically-acclaimed NØIR album on November 8. 2018. The Zero Fatigue leader's discography also includes the projects S!Ck S!Ck S!Ck, blkjuptr, and blkswn.

This year saw Smi contribute to Pivot Gang's You Can't Sit With Us, Chance The Rapper's The Big Day, SiR's Chasing Summer, and Doja Cat's Hot Pink. Plus, he made it onto "1993" and "Sacrifices" off Dreamville's Grammy-nominated Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. 

