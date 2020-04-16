Smoke DZA Talks Working With T-Pain On “Dark Web” Song

The Harlemite also discusses being inspired by Mobster movies.

(AllHipHop News) T-Pain has been undergoing a career resurgence in recent years. The King of Auto-Tune won season one of The Masked Singer in 2019, and he took part in a well-received Vezuz battle against Lil Jon earlier this month.

The Florida singer born Faheem Rasheed Najm recently teamed up with Harlem rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey. Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Ebro Darden chatted with DZA about his collaboration with T-Pain.

“Working with Pain, a hitmaker himself, I knew I had a shot at making a good ear candy record that’s possibly something that could be big for me,” said the A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed album creator.

The 36-year-old emcee continued, “Going into that, making that melodic record with him and really having him actually work with me and respect my artistry and send it back in a reasonable time, I think it’s something different for the Smoke DZA brand.

Darden also spoke to DZA about New York City Hip Hop artists, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Griselda collective, and the creation of his new studio LP. A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed also includes features by Westside Gunn, Flipp Dinero, Dave East, Wale, and more.

"I’m a movie guy. And I like Mob movies. While I was recording that, I was watching Goodfellas,” explained Smoke DZA about “Frankie Carbone” featuring Nym Lo. The track is named after the Lucchese Crime Family character from Martin Scorsese's classic 1990 crime drama.