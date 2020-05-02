Smoov'L Drops 'Boy From Brooklyn,' Says His Time Has Come"

After pushing the needle forward in 2019, Smoov'L is ready to join the heralded halls of Brooklyn Emceedom.

(AllHipHop News) Kings County teen, Smoov’L releases his debut album Boy From Brooklyn on Run Music/Interscope.

“I knew my time was coming," Smoov'L told AllHipHop via a statement. "But what does that really mean? Everyone’s time eventually comes, right?

What the Bed-Stuy native means is that by dropping this 11-track mixtape, he will position himself to play with the big boys and he has no choice but to deliver.

After all, Bedstuy (or at least the five zip codes that makeup Central Brooklyn) is the home of arguably some of the best rappers to ever touch the mic. Storytellers, punchers, street spitters, drill rappers, or backpackers.

What B-Boy stance is he taking? Who is he speaking to? Who cares about this youngster?

Smoov’L is not afraid of those questions — remember he has been preparing for this time and that included developing a fanbase organically and patiently curating his lane.

“I love to create a raw fan base. I started my own wave,” he said. “People think you have to be famous in order to be an artist, but you don’t. No matter if you got a fanbase or no followers, you just gotta keep your image and go with the flow. Eventually, people will believe in you one day.”

On Boy from Brooklyn, he addresses relationships of all kinds.

Songs like “Facetime,” “2020,” “Designer Warz” and “Just A Dream” tells you that Smoov’L has spent some time over his 19-years of life watching people and getting into what makes them tick.

We first heard about the kid last year when he dropped “New Apollos.”

In one month, he hit over 1 million views on YouTube. Now, the joint is over 10 million streams and that is less than 6 months in.

He might actually be right. #TimeisNow