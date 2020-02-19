AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Addresses Lil Kim Denying Being Part Of Lovers & Friends Festival

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The rollout for the LA-based concert hit a few snags.

(AllHipHop News) Some social media users are already - possibly unfairly - comparing the upcoming Lovers & Friends Festival to the ill-fated Fyre Festival in 2017. The Lovers & Friends lineup is stacked with legends, but one of the listed acts denied even being part of the event.

A flyer for the May 9 showcase in Los Angeles included Hip Hop and R&B performers such as Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Nelly, T-Pain, Brandy, Monica, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, SWV, and Lil Kim. However, Kim took to Instagram to deny she was performing at Lovers & Friends.

"This is so FAKE! I am not part of this," wrote Lil Kim on her IG Story. That statement, as well as perceived double bookings for other artists on the bill, quickly led to questions about the authenticity of the concert.

Yesterday, Snoop Dogg revealed that he is one of the booking agents/promoters for Lovers & Friends. The 48-year-old Long Beach, California native uploaded a video to Instagram where he directly addressed Lil Kim's comments about the flyer being "fake."

"Lil Kim, get at me on the DM, so we can get at you about this money. We were talking to some of your peoples. Or we thought we were talking to some of your peoples," said Snoop. "Get at me on the DM, so we can try to get you this money, see if you with this thing or not."

Snoop Dogg continued, "As far as everybody else on the show, 100% confirmed. So make sure you get your tickets when that sh*t comes out because they gonna go fast. I mean real fast. You seen the list."

Savage15
Savage15

Lol.. now I understand..

Rolfweinstein
Rolfweinstein

If I was Kim and they put my legendary ass in small print, I would be mad too. 😂 TLC? Left Eye ain't even here no more so WTF? The poster is literally showing relevance and superiority to those in big print, small print=poop butt. Why did they even do it like that? Stupid.

