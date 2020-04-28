Snoop Dogg and Banda MS Team Up For New Single To Unite Fans

Rap star Snoop Dogg and Mexican supergroup Banda MS want to unite their fans, so they recorded a brand new record together.

The rapper and the traditional Mexican supergroup are set to release the track on May 1, to unite fans.

“In the nearly six years since this company was founded, a great deal has been accomplished. We want to continue growing. As such, this alliance is a win-win," said Sergio Lizarraga, president of Lizos Music - the company behind the track. "The song has great potential and it was the perfect song for us to join forces."

Snoop Dogg and Banda MS previously announced they would be joining forces at a gig on July 11th in Ontario, California.

The date is still on the schedule, despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns.