Snoop Dogg And Chika May Make A Black Country Song Together

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg wants to collaborate with rapper Chika on a new country song after expressing his admiration for her work.

The star surprised Chika during an Instagram Live event and began praising her work.

"I'm here to tell you I f##k with your music. I love your s##t," Snoop said. "I play it, I enjoy it. I wanted to tell you that. I didn't want to, like, let you hear about it. I want you (to) hear it from me, from the Dogg's mouth."

Snoop then asked the 23-year-old if she'd like to team up with him for a song, to which she replied: "About what? It depends. I mean, the answer's yes, duh. But also, about what?"

"As a writer, me myself, when I'm given a task of writing for someone, I like to study what they've written and what they've done and what they haven't done," Snoop added. "I try to give them a piece of themselves that they've never tapped into 'cause they can't really see themselves as good as I can see them."

She then offered to pen a country song for the mogul, which Snoop insisted he'd be down for.

"I'm writing you a country song. It's gonna be a black country song," the Alabama native added. "Southern music, Southern rap especially... It's a different vibe. It's a completely different vibe. I'm down for the challenge... This is gonna be some hip-hop country s##t."

He added: "We gonna mesh. We gonna make this s##t work.