AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Snoop Dogg And Chika May Make A Black Country Song Together

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg and Chika are planning to link up for a brand new track after showing love to each other on Instagram.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg wants to collaborate with rapper Chika on a new country song after expressing his admiration for her work.

The star surprised Chika during an Instagram Live event and began praising her work.

"I'm here to tell you I f##k with your music. I love your s##t," Snoop said. "I play it, I enjoy it. I wanted to tell you that. I didn't want to, like, let you hear about it. I want you (to) hear it from me, from the Dogg's mouth."

Snoop then asked the 23-year-old if she'd like to team up with him for a song, to which she replied: "About what? It depends. I mean, the answer's yes, duh. But also, about what?"

"As a writer, me myself, when I'm given a task of writing for someone, I like to study what they've written and what they've done and what they haven't done," Snoop added. "I try to give them a piece of themselves that they've never tapped into 'cause they can't really see themselves as good as I can see them."

She then offered to pen a country song for the mogul, which Snoop insisted he'd be down for.

"I'm writing you a country song. It's gonna be a black country song," the Alabama native added. "Southern music, Southern rap especially... It's a different vibe. It's a completely different vibe. I'm down for the challenge... This is gonna be some hip-hop country s##t."

He added: "We gonna mesh. We gonna make this s##t work.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Shaylit_lit

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God & Other Black Men Call On Joe Biden To Choose A Black Woman As His Running Mate

"Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Woman's Many Tattoos Of Eminem Could Set World Record

Eminem's face could put a woman into the Guinness Book of World Records

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Vic Mensa Releases "No More Teardrops" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

The Jay-Z-led record label's upcoming compilation will highlight social justice issues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nas Announces Release Date For New Music With Hit-Boy

Watch the two Def Jam recording artists link up in the studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

MTA Rips Tekashi 6ix9ine For Riding Subway Without Mask

Controversial rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine has another enemy...the MTA in New York!

Kershaw St. Jawnson