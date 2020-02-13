Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King For Insulting Her Over Kobe Bryant Questions

(AllHipHop News) At one point, both #IStandWithSnoop and #IStandWithGayle were trending on Twitter. Maybe both sides of the online argument will now end their battle since Snoop Dogg offered an apology to Gayle King.

The conflict started over King's interview with Lisa Leslie which included the CBS This Morning host repeatedly questioning Leslie about Kobe Bryant's dismissed sexual assault case from 2004. Snoop then slammed King for what he saw as her constantly attacking Black men and disrespecting the recently deceased NBA great. He also called King a "funky dog-head b*tch."

After receiving backlash for his comments, Snoop returned to Instagram to issue a public apology to King. The Hip Hop legend acknowledged his grief over Bryant's death caused him to criticize King in a "derogatory manner." In addition, he deleted his original IG message directed at the veteran journalist.

"I was raised way better than that," said Snoop. "So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful."

The 48-year-old entertainer added, "I didn't mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn't here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to man up and say that you're wrong."

He wrote in the IG video's caption, "Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 💕🌹 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal 🙏🏽💙 @gayleking Peace ☮️ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids 🙏🏽✨🌹 🕊."

Snoop also offered to speak privately with King. For her part, Gayle King addressed being "mortified," "embarrassed," and "very angry" over the way the Lisa Leslie interview was presented on social media by the CBS network.

In a February 6 Instagram video, she stated, "I have been with Kobe Bryant on many social occasions. He was very kind and very warm to me. I felt that we had a friendly relationship. I too am mourning his loss just like everybody else. I still am shocked by it... The last thing I would want to do is to disparage him at this particular time. I hope people understand that."