Snoop Dogg & DMX To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"The battle of the dogs."

(AllHipHop News) Two of the most iconic Hip Hop artists of all time are set to meet in the next Verzuz battle. One emcee will represent the West Coast while the other will represent the East Coast.

The official Verzuz social media accounts announced that California's Snoop Dogg will go head-to-head with New York's DMX on July 22. This battle is one of the most high-profile matchups of the series.

DMX can pull out hits from his catalog like "Get at Me Dog," "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Party Up (Up in Here)," "4, 3, 2, 1," and "Money, Cash, Hoes." Snoop's set will likely include Top 40 smashes like "Gin and Juice," "Beautiful," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Sensual Seduction," and "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang."

Previously, Verzuz presented the one-on-one battles of Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland, RZA vs DJ Premier, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, and more. T.I. has recently called out 50 Cent to step in the ring for a future musical clash.

