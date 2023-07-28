Snoop Dogg Donates $10,000 To 93-Year-Old Faced With Losing Her Land: “She Reminds Me Of My Mother And Grandmother” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg was touched by the plight of a 93-year-old Josephine Wright’s battle for the land that has belonged to her husband’s family since the Civil War.

The great-grandmother is in a legal dispute with developers over a parcel of land on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. However, a number of celebrities are coming to the aid of the elderly lady, including Snoop Dogg, who felt a personal connection to Josephine Wright.

He reached out and donated $10,000 to Wright’s GoFundMe campaign through his record label, Death Row Records. “I did it from the heart,” Snoop Dogg told CNN in a statement. “She reminds me of my mother and grandmother.”

Last month, Tyler Perry shared a news report on Instagram detailing Wright’s battle for her land. The film and television mogul quoted the nonagenarian and offered his help and support.

“’I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life’ said 93 year old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us,” Perry penned in the caption. “Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

Additionally, Kyrie Irving has also made a major contribution to the cause. In June, the Dallas Mavericks star donated $40,000 to the GoFundMe campaign, becoming the top contributor.

Snoop Dogg’s donation boosted Josephine Wright’s fundraiser, which received $279,367 of the $350,000 target.

Wright’s granddaughter launched the GFM to help pay for legal expenses.

Developers filed a lawsuit against Wright in February. They claimed that her satellite dish, shed, and screened-in porch impede the construction of their new housing development on Hilton Head Island.

Wright countersued, accusing developers of a “constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass, to include this litigation in an effort to force her to sell her property.”