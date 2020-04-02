Snoop Dogg & Eminem Appear In The Trailer For Netflix's Hip Hop Doc 'LA Originals'

Watch the teaser for the film about Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol.

(AllHipHop News) Visual artists and the Latinx community are often deemphasized when the history of Hip Hop is being discussed. Netflix is shining a light on both Chicano culture and street art with a new feature documentary.

LA Originals will be available for streaming on the platform starting April 10. The film explores the lives and careers of tattoo/graffiti artist Mister Cartoon and photographer/director Estevan Oriol.

A trailer for the Oriol-directed doc includes appearances by rap icons Snoop Dogg and Eminem. According to reports, other celebrities such as George Lopez, Michelle Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, Terry Crews, and Danny Trejo also made it into the movie's final cut.

LA Originals joins other nonfiction, Hip Hop-focused content on Netflix. Rhythm + Flow, Hip Hop Evolution, Rapture, Grass Is Greener, and Look Mom I Can Fly are all part of the global streamer's original programming library as well.