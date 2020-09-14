AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Racist President Trump

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Snoop Dogg called out President Trump for being racist against anyone who isn't a white male.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg has branded U.S. leader President Donald Trump a racist after accusing him of "disrespecting every color."

The rapper slammed the Republican, accusing him of showing prejudices towards various cultures, women, veterans and members of the transgender community.

"So, me and my homeboys sittin' up here talkin' about all the people that President Trump disrespected," he said in a video post. "Women, gays, transgenders, blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans."

He adds, "Hmmm. Seems like he's disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain't what he is, which is a racist."

The "Gin & Juice" hitmaker also called out those who voted for the former host of "The Apprentice."

"With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted," he added. "They gave them what he said he was gon' do."

Snoop concluded his statement with a message for the next person to step into the Oval Office.

"So, the next motherf##ker, you better tell us what we gon' get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquillity for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on."

Trump will fight to stay in office against Democrat Joe Biden in November.

