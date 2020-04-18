Snoop Dogg Graduates From Gin & Juice And Debuts His Own Merlot

Rap music lovers rock with Snoop Dogg because he epitomizes the Hip-Hop lifestyle. But businesspeople love him for his extraordinary enterprising spirit.

(AllHipHop News) Fans are probably used to seeing Snoop Dogg either peddling his expansive cannabis empire, putting out dope music or kicking it with Martha Stewart on their cool cooking show, "Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party" on VH1.

But now, he will combine all of his passions by curating his own beverage. And an adult beverage at that! Get this… a mature upscale spirit… Stewart is rubbing off on Uncle because he seems to have graduated from a constant palette of Gin and Juice to his own wine.

Snoop, the businessman that he is, understands his brand and its need to evolve.

The Doggfather's new wine Snoop Cali Red is actually to an extension of the G that we have always known him to be.

By partnering with the Napa-based brand 19 Crimes—part of Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)— he has formed a multi-year deal that is set to kick off this summer with their debut release, Snoop Cali Red.

Billed as 19 Crimes' first California wine, the red blend features 65-percent Petite Syrah, 30- percent Zinfandel, and 5-percent Merlot, and is reportedly slated to sell for $12 per bottle.

John Wardley, TWE marketing vice president of the Americas, said:

“Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes.” He continues that the rich merlot “embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes—rule-breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

But what did West Coast’s most celebrated rapper say?

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”