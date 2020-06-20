AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Headlining Kobe Bryant at ESPY Awards

AllHipHop Staff

The late basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored during this year's virtual ESPY Awards ceremony.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg will headline a tribute to sports icon Kobe Bryant at the virtual ESPY Awards on Sunday.

ESPN bosses have confirmed the show will include "a love letter to Kobe Bryant from the people of Los Angeles" revealing it will feature the rapper, who was among the former Los Angeles Lakers star's biggest celebrity fans.

Bryant attended the 2019 ESPY awards, where he presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to Bill Russell, the first black coach in NBA history.

The Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26.

This year's ESPYS will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show will be hosted by Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird, and will feature guest appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, and Lindsey Vonn.

