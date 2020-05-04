Snoop Dogg Joins All-In Challenge And Offers A Once-In-A-Life Experience

Rap star Snoop Dogg is the latest celeb to join the popular "All-In Challenge."

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg has joined the All-In Challenge, offering up unbelievable sports and shopping packages for as little as a $10 donation to the charity behind the celebrity initiative.

Celebrities have been promising one-of-a-kind meet and greets, acting roles in TV shows and movies, lunches, and dinners, but Snoop has gone all out to offer one lucky fan the chance to experience his life in Los Angeles.

The sports devotee has offered one lucky fan and a friend the chance to meet him at his mansion, tickets to see a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game and Los Angeles Chargers football clash from his private suites, plus a $500 shopping spree at the rap star's Snoopy’s clothing store.

"La-da-da-da-dahh," a release linked to the prize on the All-In Challenge website reads. "It's the D-O-double-G! Get the exciting chance to live it up with the legendary man himself. You and a guest will receive a personal tour and private meet-and-greet with the one and only Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles, California. You'll get to hang with him in the 20,000-square-foot 'Compound' that is the home to his ideas that keep his brand and inspiration flowing.

"With an on-site recording studio, basketball court, classic car collection, game-room, and SO much more, this time with him is sure to be EPIC. After that, Snoop will send you and your friend on your way to enjoy LA to the fullest in Snoop-style. The winner will be given a $500 shopping spree at his store, Snoopy's. Additionally, Snoop is giving you his suite tickets to enjoy an LA Lakers game at the Staples Center. Additionally-additionally, Snoop is also giving you and a friend suite tickets to an LA Chargers game and the brand new SoFi Stadium (sic).

"At the Chargers game, you'll be given exclusive access to the field prior to kick-off to watch the team warm-ups and pregame festivities. You'll enjoy a meet-and-greet with current Chargers players and Chargers legends and walk away with new Chargers swag. Snoop Dogg is sharing a little bit of LA luxury with you and he knows you'll enjoy it - forrizzle (sic)."

All the proceeds raised will benefit Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.