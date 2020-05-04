AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Snoop Dogg Joins All-In Challenge And Offers A Once-In-A-Life Experience

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Snoop Dogg is the latest celeb to join the popular "All-In Challenge."

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg has joined the All-In Challenge, offering up unbelievable sports and shopping packages for as little as a $10 donation to the charity behind the celebrity initiative.

Celebrities have been promising one-of-a-kind meet and greets, acting roles in TV shows and movies, lunches, and dinners, but Snoop has gone all out to offer one lucky fan the chance to experience his life in Los Angeles.

The sports devotee has offered one lucky fan and a friend the chance to meet him at his mansion, tickets to see a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game and Los Angeles Chargers football clash from his private suites, plus a $500 shopping spree at the rap star's Snoopy’s clothing store.

"La-da-da-da-dahh," a release linked to the prize on the All-In Challenge website reads. "It's the D-O-double-G! Get the exciting chance to live it up with the legendary man himself. You and a guest will receive a personal tour and private meet-and-greet with the one and only Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles, California. You'll get to hang with him in the 20,000-square-foot 'Compound' that is the home to his ideas that keep his brand and inspiration flowing.

"With an on-site recording studio, basketball court, classic car collection, game-room, and SO much more, this time with him is sure to be EPIC. After that, Snoop will send you and your friend on your way to enjoy LA to the fullest in Snoop-style. The winner will be given a $500 shopping spree at his store, Snoopy's. Additionally, Snoop is giving you his suite tickets to enjoy an LA Lakers game at the Staples Center. Additionally-additionally, Snoop is also giving you and a friend suite tickets to an LA Chargers game and the brand new SoFi Stadium (sic).

"At the Chargers game, you'll be given exclusive access to the field prior to kick-off to watch the team warm-ups and pregame festivities. You'll enjoy a meet-and-greet with current Chargers players and Chargers legends and walk away with new Chargers swag. Snoop Dogg is sharing a little bit of LA luxury with you and he knows you'll enjoy it - forrizzle (sic)."

All the proceeds raised will benefit Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wiz Khalifa To Livestream "Stay At Home" Virtual Reality Concert In Oculus Venues

Find out how you can take part in the Supersphere-backed VR music event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Returnofthebrotha

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Fights To Keep "Truth Hurts" Royalties From "Healthy" Songwriters

Lizzo is working hard to hang on to some of the money she made from "Truth Hurts" after a pair of songwriters claimed they help write the hit song, but didn't get any credit - or loot.

Nolan Strong

by

Returnofthebrotha

Lil Nas X Promotes Being A Barb, Praises Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

The Grammy winner shows love to the 'Queen' album creator as well as his "Rodeo" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Returnofthebrotha

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores Second No. 1 Album With '38 Baby 2'

Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion return to the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

DJ Khaled Shuts Down Thick Twerker On His IG Live

DJ Khaled had to put the breaks on one fan who thought it was a good idea to start twerking during his IG live chat over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch Doja Cat's Special Vevo LIFT Live Performance Of "Say So"

It's been a big week for the LA-based singer/rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Talks Roger Stone, Trump, Coronavirus, Music & More On MSNBC

50 Cent shares his commentary on Roger Stone, Trump, coronavirus, his life experiences, and more, with MSNBC's, Ari Melber.

Maria Myraine

Brandy Talks Teaming With Chance The Rapper For “Baby Mama” Single

The R&B veteran is raising funds for Warrick Dunn Charities' Homes for the Holidays.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Collaborating With Beyoncé For "Savage (Remix)"

"It just seemed like a dream."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Discusses Dropping ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' During The COVID-19 Pandemic

DJ Khaled, Stephen A. Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and others also made appearances on Lil Wayne's Apple Music show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)