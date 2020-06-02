Snoop Dogg Just Eats Remix Leads To Millions For Rapper

Snoop Dogg is getting paid, thanks to a new endorsement deal with.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Snoop Dogg is eating good and cashing in at the same time.

Snoop recently signed a major endorsement deal with Just Eats, and the business relationship seems to be profitable for the legendary rapper already.

Snoop signed up with the company and remixed their jingle, which many of their patrons found to be extremely annoying.

Snoop twisted the negative feedback into a positive with his banging new update on the jingle, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube alone.

According to reports, the deal has raked in over $ 6 million for Snoop so far.

The deal with Just Eats is the latest brand Snoop has promoted over the last several years.

Snoop has also done high-profile campaigns to hawk The General car insurance, he helped launch Burger King's Impossible Whopper and launched Dunkin Donuts new Beyond Sausage sandwich.