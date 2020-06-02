AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Snoop Dogg Just Eats Remix Leads To Millions For Rapper

Mike Winslow

Snoop Dogg is getting paid, thanks to a new endorsement deal with.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Snoop Dogg is eating good and cashing in at the same time.

Snoop recently signed a major endorsement deal with Just Eats, and the business relationship seems to be profitable for the legendary rapper already.

Snoop signed up with the company and remixed their jingle, which many of their patrons found to be extremely annoying.

Snoop twisted the negative feedback into a positive with his banging new update on the jingle, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube alone.

According to reports, the deal has raked in over $ 6 million for Snoop so far.

The deal with Just Eats is the latest brand Snoop has promoted over the last several years.

Snoop has also done high-profile campaigns to hawk The General car insurance, he helped launch Burger King's Impossible Whopper and launched Dunkin Donuts new Beyond Sausage sandwich. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

Dr. Dre sat down with rap star Lil Wayne to discuss politics on the 6th episode of Young Money radio.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ponting_jack

Jay-Z Releases Statement On The Murder Of George Floyd & Prosecution Of His Killers

The Roc Nation boss is calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to indict all four cops involved in the case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj & The Barbz Take On Cops Who Killed George Floyd

Nicki Minaj just called on The Barbz to cause unrest until the four cops involved in George Floyd's murder are brought to justice.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

illseed

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Calls For Arrest Of All Officers Involved In George Floyd's Murder

"This grave injustice must be addressed immediately."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JoEmily

Rihanna Overwhelmed By George Floyd's Murder

RiRi vented on social media about the state of America and the outrageous death of George Floyd at the hands of some cops in Minneapolis.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Trae Tha Truth And Bun B Lead March In Houston

Trae tha Truth and Bun B have lined up some powerful politicians and influential locals for a rally in Houston at City Hall tomorrow to protest the death of George Floyd.

Mike Winslow

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

Spike Lee Fears Donald Trump May End Up Killing People

Spike Lee believes Donald Trump's medical advice is going to lead to deaths of thousands of people.

AllHipHop Staff

LL Cool J Posts #BlackLivesMatter Rap About George Floyd's Murder, Racism, Looting & More

"For four hundred years, you had your knees on our necks."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ZUBU7

George Floyd's Died Due To 'Asphyxiation'

The findings of an independent autopsy conducted by George Floyd's family revealed he died from asphyxiation and nothing else.

Kershaw St. Jawnson