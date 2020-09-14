Snoop Dogg & Rosario Dawson Host Innovative New TV Show

Snoop Dogg's new show will include a drive-in audience, and a huge socially distant tailgating party!

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson are teaming up as judges on a wild new talent competition series.

The stars will join country singer Jennifer Nettles and host Bert Kreischer for the "Go-Big Show," which has begun production at the Macon Coliseum in Georgia under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

The judges and talent show hopefuls are all isolating together for the duration of production.

"While the 7,000 seats within the arena will remain empty during tapings, the show’s lively indoor festivities will extend outdoors to TV’s first-ever, interactive drive-in audience," a press release reads. "Spectators will cheer for their favorite competitors in real time during a socially-distanced tailgate party just outside the venue which follows Macon-Bibb County Commission’s Covid-safety mandates."

"'The Go-Big Show' celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, the head of unscripted programming for U.S. networks TBS, TNT and truTV. "Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent."

The show promises monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other "radical feats", and celebrates daring acts.

The winner will receive a $100,000 prize.

The show will debut on TBS in 2021.