AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Snoop Dogg & Rosario Dawson Host Innovative New TV Show

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg's new show will include a drive-in audience, and a huge socially distant tailgating party!

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson are teaming up as judges on a wild new talent competition series.

The stars will join country singer Jennifer Nettles and host Bert Kreischer for the "Go-Big Show," which has begun production at the Macon Coliseum in Georgia under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

The judges and talent show hopefuls are all isolating together for the duration of production.

"While the 7,000 seats within the arena will remain empty during tapings, the show’s lively indoor festivities will extend outdoors to TV’s first-ever, interactive drive-in audience," a press release reads. "Spectators will cheer for their favorite competitors in real time during a socially-distanced tailgate party just outside the venue which follows Macon-Bibb County Commission’s Covid-safety mandates."

"'The Go-Big Show' celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, the head of unscripted programming for U.S. networks TBS, TNT and truTV. "Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent."

The show promises monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other "radical feats", and celebrates daring acts.

The winner will receive a $100,000 prize.

The show will debut on TBS in 2021.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Pays Up Hefty Sum To SEC After Getting Swindled In Cryptocurrency Fraud

T.I. got mixed up with an alleged racket that duped investors out of big money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sleepy412

Akademiks Offers An Explanation For 6ix9ine's Low Album Sales For 'TattleTales'

The blogger gives his thoughts on his friend not pulling in the numbers he promised.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Addresses The Company's Partnership With The NFL

The Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter-founded entertainment agency is moving forward with its cooperation with the League.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Wyclef Signs Battle Rapper Arsonal da Rebel To Management Deal

World-renowned battle rapper Arsonal da Rebel has a new deal with Wyclef!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff Launch "Fresh Prince" Mansion On Airbnb

Find out how you could stay in the original mansion from "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air!"

AllHipHop Staff

Stormzy Uses UK Schools To Debut Video For "Superheroes"

Stormzy continues to reach out to students in the UK using his inspirational music.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Racist President Trump

Rap star Snoop Dogg called out President Trump for being racist against anyone who isn't a white male.

AllHipHop Staff

Wale Enlists Fans To Help Get Adele Sample Cleared

Rapper Wale has some ideas for flipping one of Adele's songs, but he can't get in touch with the songstress.

AllHipHop Staff

Luh Kel Recruits Queen Naija For "Want You" Single

The rising Cinematic Music Group artist is preparing to release a full-length project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)