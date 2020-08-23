AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg's Son Julian Is On His Way To Becoming A Real Estate Mogul

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Snoop's Son Julian Broadus is out to stake his claim as the next big real estate mogul.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg's son Julian Broadus has figured a career path that speaks to him establishing a career, outside of his famous father’s legacy.

Who is his dad you may ask? Julian Broadus is the youngest son of Snoop Dogg.

And now Julian, 22, is launching his own career under the mentorship of Tai Savet, the CEO of Agents of LA and executive producer of the hit series "Love And Listings," which stars Suge Knight's son Jacob.

According to a press release, Agents of LA is a full-service luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of different classes including, residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation renting.

Julian Broadus has proven to be a bright young man, once majoring in Biology at the University of California.

In addition to real estate, he has expressed interest in music (both pop and R&B).

