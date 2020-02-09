Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg wants to make it clear that he wants no harm done to Gayle King.

The rapper made an Instagram video on Saturday (February 8th) clarifying his previous comments about the correspondent earlier this week.

Snoop previously slammed King for mentioning Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case in an interview with Lisa Leslie on CBS this Morning.

King has since addressed the backlash, stating she’s mortified and embarrassed. She also stated that the interview clip was taken “out of context.”

In Snoop’s latest video, he stated, “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

He continued, “what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her, all I did was said, ‘check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies, and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

Snoop Dogg wrapped up the video reiterating that he’s a non-violent person and is only speaking his truth from the heart.