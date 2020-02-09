AllHipHop
Login

Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King

Fatima Barrie
by

Snoop Dogg is setting the record straight about his Instagram video about Gayle King.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg wants to make it clear that he wants no harm done to Gayle King.

The rapper made an Instagram video on Saturday (February 8th) clarifying his previous comments about the correspondent earlier this week.

Snoop previously slammed King for mentioning Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case in an interview with Lisa Leslie on CBS this Morning.

King has since addressed the backlash, stating she’s mortified and embarrassed. She also stated that the interview clip was taken “out of context.”

In Snoop’s latest video, he stated, “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

He continued, “what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her, all I did was said, ‘check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies, and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

Snoop Dogg wrapped up the video reiterating that he’s a non-violent person and is only speaking his truth from the heart.

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Rapper Yung Gordon For Stealing "Stoopid"
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Nas To Perform Album While Sailing The Ocean With Damian Marley
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Nicki Minaj Admits She "Played" Herself Going At Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
JayDaYoungan Arrested and Charged for Assaulting Pregnant Woman
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDWHO?!?!?!?
U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice Prepares For War With Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDHow dumb is this starting to get? Smh. This is all going to lead to the Snoop Dogg sit down interview with Gayle King.…
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Alleged Extortionist Is About To Take A Huge Loss
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
jobgrey
jobgreyI remember this moment. I felt for eniko and kevin heart but i am so happy every time i turn around and see that they…
Jay Electronica Announces His Debut Album Is Done And Set For Release
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
MeTheGod
MeTheGodAbout 15 years too late
Boosie & Snoop Dogg Slam Gayle King Over Interview Questions About Kobe Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
Afrigoldloaded
AfrigoldloadedThis is strange how could he have done such…
Lori Harvey Fights Off Carjacker in Atlanta
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
Comment
50 Cent Insults Gayle King; Trades "Chewbacca" To White People For Nancy Pelosi
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Mide360
Mide360Also check this s out https://mide360.net/