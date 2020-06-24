AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Says "It's Not About Color" In Preparing Of Song With Willie Nelson

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are uniting all people with a brand new song aimed at healing race relations around the world.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg is working on a new song with country legend Willie Nelson.

The longtime friends and pot pals plan to release the new duet later this summer.

Confirming the news in an interview with Beats 1 host Ebro Darden, rapper Snoop insists the new track is a rallying call to bring people together following the Black Lives Matter protests.

"The reason why we gonna make this record is because Black and white matters right now, the love that we have for each other (sic)," Snoop said. "It's not about color; it's about love - it's about the appreciation of humanity. I love you as a person, Willie, I love your music... When you build that brotherhood, the color is out the window."

The two previously teamed up for "Roll Me Up" and "Smoke Me When I Die," which also featured Kris Kristofferson and Jamey Johnson, and Superman.

