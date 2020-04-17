AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Takes Aim At Donald Trump For His Response To Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "I C Your Bullsh*t" rapper points out that the president said in January that he was not worried about a pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg has had his foot on Donald Trump's neck throughout his presidency. The D-O-DOUBLE-G is one of the most outspoken celebrity critics of the current POTUS.

Yesterday, Snoop once again blasted Trump on Twitter. This time he called out the reality-show-host-turned-Republican-politician for his highly-criticized response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Snoop posted a short vid that featured his recently released "I C Your Bullsh*t" music video edited together with clips of Trump's contradictory statements about the pandemic. The 48-year-old rapper added the hashtags #coronavirusliar and #icurbullshit to the tweet.

In 2017, Snoop Dogg faced backlash for a scene in BADBADNOTGOOD's “Lavender” music video which depicted the West Coast icon pretending to fire a gag gun at a Trump look-a-like. The president actually responded to the visuals by tweeting about "jail time."

Snoop later doubled-down on his disdain for Donald Trump. He stated during an interview, "I don't give a f*ck. I tell them straight up. If you like [Trump,] you're motherf*cking racist. F*ck you and f*ck him. Now, what?”

Trump's job approval on the handling of the coronavirus has fallen to 47.4% in the most recent RealClearPolitics average of polls. Nearly 50% of the American public disapproves of how the president managed the nationwide crisis. His overall job approval sits at 45.7%, and he trails Democrat Joe Biden by 5 percentage points in national 2020 general election polls.

News outlets have released videos showing how Trump's initial public statements about coronavirus downplayed the severity of the situation even though internal emails suggest the Trump Administration was fully aware of the pandemic threat for months. As of press time, more than 678,000 people in the US have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 57,000 people have died from the infectious disease.

Businesses across the country have been forced to shut down and millions of workers have been laid off or furloughed during this period of economic uncertainty. Roughly 22 million people, about 13.5% of the United States labor force, have filed for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.

