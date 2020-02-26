AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Threatened Gayle King To Protect Kobe Bryant's Family

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg said he was only trying to protect Vanessa Bryant when he called Gayle King a "funky dog headed b##ch."

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg was only trying to "protect" Kobe Bryant's family when he viciously lashed out at U.S. newswoman Gayle King online for revisiting the tragic sportsman's 2003 sex assault controversy in a TV interview.

The rap veteran was one of the first celebrities to blast King for bringing up the late basketball icon's rape case during an early February chat with Bryant's friend and fellow athlete Lisa Leslie.

Calling Oprah Winfrey's best friend a "funky dog head b##ch" in an Instagram video, Snoop raged, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf##king homeboy's reputation...? Respect the family and back off, b##ch, before we come get you.

The pointed warning led to King receiving a number of death threats, and Snoop subsequently apologized for his harsh words in a follow-up video, admitting he "overreacted" and was wrong for attacking her in a "derogatory manner based off of emotions."

Snoop has since opened up about the social media scandal in an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk", claiming he really didn't mean any harm by calling out King.

"I wanted to make sure what I said was said the right way and I wanted to make sure that the message was across. That we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids.

"That's what the whole intent was, to protect that woman and them babies over there, because she's still grieving. And let's give them that respect."

Bryant was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a California helicopter crash in late January.

A public memorial for the Los Angeles Lakers legend and aspiring basketball star Gianna was held at the team's home venue, the Staples Center, on Monday.

