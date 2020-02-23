AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Snoop Dogg To Address Black Women On Red Table Talk

Fatima Barrie

Rapper Snoop Dogg will make an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, following some controversial comments regarding Gayle King.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg will appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk this Wednesday.

According to Jada Pinkett Smith, the rapper will make an appearance on the Facebook Watch series to have an “in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women.”

Snoop Dogg recently came under fire for his negative comments about Gayle King, who asked Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case during an interview on CBS This Morning.

Snoop has since apologized after having a talk with his mother about his comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8e2TOpnszL/

He stated, “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.” He then continued and reassured that he didn’t threaten King and wants no harm done to the reporter.

King accepted his apology via an official statement released by CBS News.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss. I’m deeply sorry that questions I asked added to that pain. That was never my intention,” Gayle King said. “As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith will be addressing the rant and dive deeper into the topic of disrespect between Black men and Black women on the episode.

The special episode airs on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Planet Fitness Admits Boosie Was Kicked Out Of Gym; Accuses Rapper Of Harassment

Planet Fitness said Boosie was kicked out of the gym for harassment, not for the comments he made about Dwayne Wade's daughter.

AllHipHop Staff

by

BigBrain

Live Nation Sued After Worker Gets Injured At A DMX Concert

A worker claims that the venue was too dark and that he fell because he could not see the open-sided stage clearly.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Pop Smoke's Family Working With Cops To Find Rapper's Murderers

TMZ reports that family members are struggling to understand why something like this would happen to rapper Pop Smoke.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

Sin_bk

Offset Accused Of Blowing Off $400,000 Court Battle

Offset is being accused of not showing up to court.

Fatima Barrie

by

tawev3420

Def Jam Looking For New CEO

Def Jam is looking for a new CEO after Paul Rosenberg’s exit.

Fatima Barrie

by

tawev3420

Diddy Undergoing Surgery To Fix His Quadricep

Diddy is going to be hospitalized for the next few weeks, as he prepares to get surgery on one of his legs.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tawev3420

Cardi B $3 Concert Offer Crashes South African Website

Cardi B will be performing at the 19,000 seat TicketPro Dome on June 12th in Johannesburg.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

tawev3420

50 Cent Wins NAACP Award For Directing "Power"

50 Cent received an award for his directing role in Power at the NAACP Image Awards dinner.

Fatima Barrie

Eminem Addresses Black Music & Racial Representation On Royce 5’9″'s 'The Allegory' Album

Marshall Mathers talks Hip Hop, Elvis, the media, and race.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357