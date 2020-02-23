Snoop Dogg To Address Black Women On Red Table Talk

Rapper Snoop Dogg will make an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, following some controversial comments regarding Gayle King.

According to Jada Pinkett Smith, the rapper will make an appearance on the Facebook Watch series to have an “in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women.”

Snoop Dogg recently came under fire for his negative comments about Gayle King, who asked Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case during an interview on CBS This Morning.

Snoop has since apologized after having a talk with his mother about his comments.

He stated, “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.” He then continued and reassured that he didn’t threaten King and wants no harm done to the reporter.

King accepted his apology via an official statement released by CBS News.

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss. I’m deeply sorry that questions I asked added to that pain. That was never my intention,” Gayle King said. “As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times. I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith will be addressing the rant and dive deeper into the topic of disrespect between Black men and Black women on the episode.

The special episode airs on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET.