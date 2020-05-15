Snoop Dogg Wants To Take On Jay-Z In Battle Of Hits

Rap titans Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z could be the next big artists to battle it out in a Verzuz battle of hits.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg wants to face off against Jay-Z as part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series of Instagram Live rap battles.

The virtual, livestream contests see each artist play one verse and one chorus from 20 hits they created for fans' entertainment amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Previous editions have pitted Erykah Badu against Jill Scott, The-Dream up against Sean Garrett, and even Timbaland and Swizzy against one another - and Snoop has big plans for the next installment.

Speaking to Fat Joe during a recent Instagram Live broadcast about wanting to face off against a rapper at the top of their game, he explained: "Biggie (Smalls, The Notorious B.I.G.) passed away, then Nas had it for a minute and then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years.

“Then 50 Cent came and ran with it for his numerous amount of years. This is me looking at it from the outside, looking at New York rap," the "Gin & Juice" star continued. "So for me, it would be Snoop vs. Jay-Z because he had been the King of New York around the same time I’ve been the King of the West.”

Jay has yet to publicly accept the challenge.

Swizz previously told Britain's NME magazine of the series: “It’s not really a battle – it’s a celebration of our heroes in music, the ones who make us feel a certain type of way."