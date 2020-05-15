AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Snoop Dogg Wants To Take On Jay-Z In Battle Of Hits

AllHipHop Staff

Rap titans Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z could be the next big artists to battle it out in a Verzuz battle of hits.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg wants to face off against Jay-Z as part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series of Instagram Live rap battles.

The virtual, livestream contests see each artist play one verse and one chorus from 20 hits they created for fans' entertainment amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Previous editions have pitted Erykah Badu against Jill Scott, The-Dream up against Sean Garrett, and even Timbaland and Swizzy against one another - and Snoop has big plans for the next installment.

Speaking to Fat Joe during a recent Instagram Live broadcast about wanting to face off against a rapper at the top of their game, he explained: "Biggie (Smalls, The Notorious B.I.G.) passed away, then Nas had it for a minute and then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years.

“Then 50 Cent came and ran with it for his numerous amount of years. This is me looking at it from the outside, looking at New York rap," the "Gin & Juice" star continued. "So for me, it would be Snoop vs. Jay-Z because he had been the King of New York around the same time I’ve been the King of the West.”

Jay has yet to publicly accept the challenge.

Swizz previously told Britain's NME magazine of the series: “It’s not really a battle – it’s a celebration of our heroes in music, the ones who make us feel a certain type of way." 

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
Yahmez23
Yahmez23

The only rappers that are in Jayz's weight class would be Nas or maybe DMX.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

by

steveregal

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey Claims Game Gave Wack 100 His House; Pursues Publishing Payments

A woman trying to wrangle $7 million out of rap star Game is seeking a restraining order against the Compton rapper to prevent him from working with Wack 100 to hide his assets.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

by

alobuta2020

Private Funeral Service For Little Richard

Little Richard's Alma Mater to host private funeral.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner Why He Left G.O.OD. Music And How He Prepped For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

AllHipHop Staff

Baltimore Declares "Mask Up" As Official COVID19 Anthem

Alexis "Chink" Harris reminds Maryland to "Mask Up."

Maria Myraine

Ludacris And Timbaland Are Back in the Studio

Calling on long-time friend and collaborator, Ludacris reveals new music with Timbaland on the way.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez Announces New Distribution Deal And R&B Single "Temperature Rising"

Tory Lanez is back with new music and he's flexing his business skills in the process.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

St. Lunatics Member Ali Accuses Ludacris Of Throwing Shots At Nelly & Stealing His Style

The two Hip Hop legends are set to go hit-for-hit on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD