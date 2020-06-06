Snoop Dogg Will Be A First-time Voter This November

The veteran Hip-Hop artist is finally casting a vote in this year's election.

(AllHipHop News) The world is shifting. Necessary changes are happening. And Snoop Dogg is making sure he’s a part of that change.

For the first time, ever, the Hip-Hop OG is casting a ballot in this year’s election. Why is this November different for Snoop?

“For many years, it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record," Snoop Dogg said. “Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

Additionally, Snoop has always been extremely vocal about President Trump and his lack of leadership and qualifications.

“Ain’t no f##kin’ way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid mothaf##kas,” Snoop boldly stated in an interview with Rolling Stone last year.

The murder of George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of police has sparked worldwide outrage and a demand for justice. Snoop posted a side-by-side image of Colin Kaepernick kneeling along with the horrific photo of the MPD officer’s knee on George Floyd’s neck.

No justice just us.

We all want a change for the better. It’s critical more than ever.

And Snoop is making sure he’s going to be a part of the change.