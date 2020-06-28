AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Working With Kanye West

Maria Myraine

Despite his criticisms of Kanye West, Snoop Dogg was seen in the studio with the controversial rapper.

(AllHipHop News) This morning some of Snoop Dogg’s fans went on a social media rampage, calling the Hip-Hop OG a hypocrite.

As you know, Snoop has been extremely vocal about Kanye West and the rapper’s support of Donald Trump.

“If you like that n##ga, you motherf##kin’ racist. F##k you and f##k him. Kanye too. Don’t forget about him too. F##k you too,” Snoop declared during his Shade 45 interview in 2018.

He also went on another interview, with 97.9’s The Box, where he stated that he never “hated” Kanye, that he just felt he was “brainwashed” and “used.”

So it was to no surprise that Snoop’s fan called him out on his own bulls##t after he released footage of a studio session he was in with Kanye West. Dr. Dre was also seen in the video but was left out of the social media bashing.

Kanye West is currently in the studio with Snoop's mentor Dr. Dre, who is producing a remix of Yeezy's gospel album, Jesus is King.

