Snoop Dogg, YG & Lil Yachty Take Part In ESPN’s 'Madden NFL 20' Celebrity Tournament

Watch the three rappers show off their respective gaming skills.

(AllHipHop News) Much of the world is still in need of entertainment during the COVID-19 lockdown. EA Sports is looking to provide some streaming amusement for people practicing social distancing.

Since March, the gaming company has hosted over 15 events as part of the “Stay Home. Play Together.” initiative. Numerous athletes and celebrities are taking part in several current and upcoming virtual events.

The EA Sports docket includes ESPN’s Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament which began April 20. Hip Hop stars Snoop Dogg, YG, Lil Yachty as well as NFL players Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins, and Melvin Gordon signed up for the contest.

“Like our broader content efforts on digital and social platforms, esports and gaming are core to our audience expansion priority,” said Ryan Spoon, ESPN’s SVP of Digital & Social Content. “We remain committed to serving all fans, and the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament is a great way to show that, even though participants are competing against each other, they are all on #oneteam.”

All Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament matches are airing each day at noon ET on ESPN digital and social platforms (ESPN Esports Twitch and YouTube channels, ESPN Twitter, and the ESPN app). The Championship round will air April 26 on ESPN2.

In addition, EA Sports is presenting Madden NFL and FIFA “Celebrity Streams” featuring WWE wrestler Xavier Woods, NBA player Josh Hart, and NBA player Kyle Kuzma. Other tournaments include Apex Legends OT #5 and Apex Legends OT #6.

Check out the remaining “Stay Home. Play Together.” schedule below:

April 19-May 17: eMLS Tournament Special - The eMLS Tournament Special presented by Coca-Cola and PlayStation, a part of MLS Unites - a league-wide platform designed to educate communities, entertain fans and elevate heroic efforts taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic - will feature some of MLS's biggest stars, including the LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Orlando City's Nani, for a five-week, nationally-televised FIFA 20 tournament.

April 20-25: FIFA 20 eNations Cup - Football stars and some of the top esports players in the world will represent 40 nations in this multi-time zone, live-streamed tournament. Winners receive a prize money donation awarded to their chosen national charity fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.