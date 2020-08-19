Snoop Dogg, Young M.A, Ciara & More Launch Shows On Apple Music 1 Radio

The streaming giant is rebranding itself once again.

(AllHipHop News) Apple Music's flagship radio station once known as Beats 1 is being renamed as Apple Music 1. The global brand is home to shows curated by stars like Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and The Weeknd.

Apple Music 1 is also presenting new programs. For example, New York City-bred emcee Young M.A is hosting Me Always Radio. Her first episode featured guest appearances by Hip Hop legend Eminem, Brooklyn rap newcomer Fivio Foreign, and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Snoop Dogg, Ciara, Travis Scott, J Balvin, Aitch, Kerwin Frost, HAIM, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, and more artists are taking the helm for other new Apple Music 1 shows. Two additional radio stations - Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country - have been added to the lineup as well.

"For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music," says Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content.

Schusser continues, "Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love."

Since the introduction of Beats 1 in 2015, artist-led programming has been broadcast from studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London. Apple Music also provided a platform for presenters like Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd, and Travis Mills.

"Apple Music is home - it's home to artists, it's home to fans, and it's home to incredible music," said Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director. "I'm an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time, because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That's what Apple Music radio is all about."