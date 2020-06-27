AllHipHop
Social Media Star Imitated Nicki Minaj In Blackface And Now She's Paying Dearly

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A Youtuber with a huge following thought it would be funny and cute to imitate Nicki Minaj, but her stupid stunts have come back to ruin her career!

(AllHipHop News) Imagine what would happen if all the dumb stuff that you did in your 20s came back to haunt you. That is exactly what happened to YouTube star Jenna Marbles.

Back in 2011 – 2012, Marbles, whose real name is Jenna Mourey, made a series of videos that included some questionable content. One of those videos, she wished had never seen the light of day.

It is one of her imitating Nicki Minaj. Perhaps imitating is not the right word: she Jimmy Kimmeled her.

That’s right. And the same way the cancel police got him with those old Blackface videos, Jenna Marbles has also been nabbed.

In another video, she is rapping — spitting bars about Asians — trying to get laughs off the questionably racist skit. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, shake your King Kong ding dong.”

In such a highly volatile season, one where humor at the expense of racial appropriation or mockery, Marbles, 33, is calling it quits, leaving her 20.2 million fans to find another influencer to follow.

“I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression,” she told her fans, “and that that was never my intention.”

“It’s not okay. It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past.”

Some fans think that this social media patrolling has to stop.

“Let’s stop normalizing going back through 10 years of somebody’s life hoping you stumble upon a mistake to try and ruin their life,” YouTube star and singer Gabbie Hanna said.

Youtube "star" PewDiePie, who is also a known racist, also backed up Jenna Marbles and claimed she was the one being victimized and bullied by the Internet.

