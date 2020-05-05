AllHipHop
Sony/ATV Expands To Atlanta To Offer Artists New Services

Maria Myraine

Expanding their A&R efforts, and songwriting services Sony/ATV opens up their Atlanta office.

(AllHipHop News) Sony/ATV Music Publishing made a huge announcement this weekend when they revealed Atlanta, Georgia as the destination of their new office and studio.

Expanding their A&R efforts, and shifting their focus to servicing more artists and songwriters, Sony/ATV has made more resources accessible by opening more offices in Buckhead.

With an ever-growing list of distinguished artists, Atlanta has become an epicenter for Hip-Hop and R&B, so it was only a matter of time before Sony planted its flag in the city.

“Atlanta has been a major part of my journey for 25 years, and the community there has fostered some of my strongest friendships and relationships in the business," said Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO, Jon Platt. "I am so proud that we are officially expanding Sony/ATV’s presence in Atlanta, and it is important that we give back to the city’s vibrant creative community. With this new office, we will offer the Atlanta music community special songwriter workshops and all of our best-in-class services."

A&R veteran, Mike Jackson, will lead the Atlanta office and take on the title VP of Creative. In total, Sony/ATV now has five locations throughout the United States.

The latest location occupies the former RedZone Entertainment (RZE) production complex, which has served as a creative hub and cultural touchstone in Atlanta for over 25 years. 

Its studios have been the foundation for music written and produced for artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Future, Usher, The Dream, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and many others.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Sony/ATV to a city filled with some of the greatest songwriters and producers. Atlanta has been so good to me, and I want to keep that lifeline and inspiration going for upcoming creators in the same spirit that was done for me 25-years-ago," said Tricky Stewart, CEO of RZ3.

