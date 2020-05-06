AllHipHop
Sony Pictures Announces 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Quarantine Watch Party

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out how you can experience the superhero flick along with the filmmakers.

(AllHipHop News) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is arguably the most Hip Hop comic book movie of all time. The Oscar-winning, computer-animated film highlighted graffiti art, Air Jordan sneakers, and rap music.

As many people are still self-quarantining to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Sony Pictures and ComicBook.com are looking to provide some special entertainment. An interactive watch party for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled for today (May 6) at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. 

Into the Spider-Verse producers, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, are hosting the social media conversation. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is leading the experience as well. Fans can follow along online by using the #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderVerse hashtags on Twitter and Instagram.

In Into the Spider-Verse, Shameik Moore stars as Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales/Spider-Man. The cast also includes Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz, John Mulaney, Nicholas Cage, Kathryn Hahn, and Liev Schreiber.

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie won Best Animated Feature Film at the 91st Academy Awards and grossed $376 million at the worldwide box office. Its soundtrack hosted the Hot 100 #1 single "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse watch party will also promote Lord and Miller's upcoming animated motion picture Connected. Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman voiced characters for the film. The Mike Rianda-directed science-fiction comedy is scheduled for release later this year. 

