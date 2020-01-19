AllHipHop
Sony Pictures Planning "Bad Boys 4" After Success Of Latest Installment

AllHipHop Staff
The latest installment of the "Bad Boys" franchise is a hit, and there are already plans for another installment.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reportedly poised to return to the "Bad Boys" franchise for another sequel following the projected box office success of the new "Bad Boys For Life."

The longtime pals reunite for their third outing as Miami, Florida detectives in the new action movie, 25 years after their initial debut in 1995’s "Bad Boys," which received a sequel in 2003, titled "Bad Boys II."

"Bad Boys for Life" opened in theaters this weekend, and Sony Pictures bosses are so thrilled with the early box office figures, they are close to greenlighting "Bad Boys 4."

Chris Bremner, who co-wrote the "Bad Boys for Life" screenplay, is in talks to write the script for the fourth film in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new film earned a healthy $6.6 million from Thursday previews in the U.S., putting it on track to become the highest-earning R-rated release ever over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

It’s already the best January preview total, besting "American Sniper," which earned $5.3 million in 2015.

