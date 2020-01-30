Soulja Boy Faces Lawsuit For Allegedly Pistol-Whipping & Kidnapping A Woman

(AllHipHop News) DeAndre Cortez Way (aka Soulja Boy) has mostly been laying low since his release from jail in 2019. The "Crank That" hitmaker is actually preparing to take part in Omarion & Bow Wow's "Millennium Tour 2020"

Before he can hit the road, Soulja Boy is now reportedly facing an assault & battery, false imprisonment, and sexual battery lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. An article published by The Blast claims an unidentified woman is accusing SB of striking her in the head with a gun, stomping on her stomach, and ordering her to be tied up.

The woman was also supposedly sexually assaulted by another person inside of Soulja's house. According to legal documents, the alleged incident took place in February 2019 during an on-again/off-again 4-year romantic relationship between the alleged victim and Way.

Details of the suit include the woman accusing Soulja Boy of threatening to kill her, forcing her to take a shower while he watched, and instructing his assistant to tie her up with duct tape. She also contends that she was pressed to perform oral sex on another man in order to escape the garage where she was being held.

The woman apparently filed a police report about the incident and was taken to the hospital at the time. She was said to have suffered three fractured ribs and a facial contusion.

Last April, Soulja Boy was sentenced to 240 days in jail for violating his probation. The ruling came after law enforcement officers discovered ammunition in his California residence. Reportedly, police searched his home that month in connection to an allegation he held a woman captive in his garage.