Soulja Boy May Lose $2 Million For Allegedly Kidnapping Woman

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A woman claims Soulja Boy is ignoring a lawsuit after he allegedly beat her up, pistol-whipped and tied her to a chair during an incident at his Los Angeles home last year.

(AllHipHop News) Soulja Boy has been a businessman since he was a teenager.

He helped created a lane for artists who have excelled in the new world of digital music, by embracing social media in its earliest days.

Despite the various professional successes Big Soulja has mastered, it seems that his love life has been in shambles.

From the escapades played out on "Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood," to "Marriage Bootcamp" (both with his ex-girlfriend Nia Riley) to his current conflict with another jawn, Kayla.

According to The Blast, at the top of the year, a woman named Kayla took Soulja Boy to court for allegedly pistol-whipping her, and putting a gun to her head.

The drama started in February of 2019 when she got into a fight with one of Soulja’s workers at his Los Angeles home.

She also claims the “Kiss Me Through the Phone” rapper not only bashed her in the dome with his gun but also stomped on her stomach and kicked her.

Sometime during the altercation, she further alleges, that Soulja had someone tie her up to restrict her from running away.

Now in court papers, it appears that Soulja blew off his court date —leaving the judge open to talking to Kayla about recognizing her claims without objection through a judgment.

She is asking the courts to award her a whopping $2 million in damages plus an additional $20,615.25 for fees.

The judge has not made a decision.

