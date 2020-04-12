AllHipHop
Soulja Boy’s Manager Miami Mike Thanks Hospital After Surviving COVID-19

Fatima Barrie

The music manager recovered from the deadly virus and shared his scary encounter after testing positive.

(AllHipHop News) Soulja Boy’s manager Miami Mike shared a heartfelt story about his journey to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

The music manager, whose real name is Michael Sykes, feared the coronavirus was going to kill him.

“My stomach was hurting, I had diarrhea. I couldn’t eat, I lost 30 pounds since I took the test,” he shared with WMC Action News 5 during a FaceTime call with a breathing tube attached to his nose.

Miami Mike's symptoms grew so severe he had to call 911. He was later treated at Baptist DeSoto Hospital.

“When the ambulance came to get me, I was gasping for air. It was so scary, I couldn’t breathe," Mike said adding that he was so frightened, he almost thought the ambulance wouldn’t make it in time.

Miami Mike is now at home where he is quarantined but still has to use oxygen to help him breathe properly. He thanked the staff at Baptist DeSoto Hospital for saving his life.

“They really the heroes man. I can’t explain how nice they were to me,” he said.

While the music manager isn’t sure where he contracted the virus. he hopes people are taking the proper precautions to stay safe.

“I mean they treated me like they had known me all of their lives..they came in my room every 20mins the whole time I was there,” he wrote. “God is good & i thank every1 for their prayers for me.. iam feeling Super Fantastic now.”

