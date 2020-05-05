AllHipHop
SoundCloud Launches Twitch Channel With Shows Featuring Vic Mensa & Other Industry Insiders

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Soulection founder Joe Kay will kick off the slate of programming.

(AllHipHop News) SoundCloud established a foothold in the music business by providing an outlet for creatives to expose audio content to millions of people around the world. The streaming company is now presenting a live visual component for the first time with the launch of a new channel on Twitch.

The forthcoming SoundCloud On Twitch will produce original programming from artists, producers, and industry experts. Plus, the SoundCloud community will get to engage with the hosts of the individual programs.

“Studio Sessions with Soulection” will be the first presentation from SoundCloud on Twitch. The 90-minute show, hosted by Soulection Founder Joe Kay, will air every other Wednesday from 2 pm-3:30 pm ET beginning May 6. Kay and special guests will dig through “the crates” of SoundCloud to highlight the most exciting undiscovered tracks on the platform. 

JW_UKMAg-1

The three-hour, weekly live chat series “Cloud Bar” premieres on Thursday, May 7. Roc Nation emcee Vic Mensa will be part of the lineup of industry influencers and executives that are set to discuss topics such as how-to’s for a career in music, industry insights, new trends in music discovery, and artist well-being.

“Cloud Bar” streams every Thursday (its schedule alternates weekly between 9 am-12 pm ET and 2 pm-5 pm ET). Additionally, “Fresh Pressed” is scheduled to air every Monday from 2 pm-3:30 pm EST and “Fast Track” will air every other Wednesday from 2 pm-3:30 pm EST.

"Fresh Pressed" was inspired by SoundCloud’s playlist of the same name. The show focuses on the hottest new releases hitting the platform each week. “Fast Track” invites rising producers to create a beat in 60 minutes or less by using equipment from software and virtual instruments company Output. The new beat will then be presented on SoundCloud as a free download for creators to use in their next track. 

Check out the SoundCloud On Twitch calendar of events for the next few weeks below:

  • May 6th – 2-3:30 pm EST / 7-8:30 pm GMT | Studio Sessions with Soulection’s Joe Kay
  • May 7th – 2-5 pm EST / 7-10 pm GMT | Cloud Bar with artist Vic Mensa, Jessie Reyez’s manager Byron Wilson, CAA super agents Zach Iser and Caroline Yim (who represent Jhene Aiko, Rae Sremmurd, Future, Kehlani and more), and Matthew Burnett and Jordan Evans, Daniel Caesar’s managers.
  • May 11th – 2-3:30 pm EST / 7-8:30 pm GMT | Fresh Pressed
  • May 13th – 2-3:30 pm EST / 7-8:30 pm GMT | Fast Track with Output
  • May 14th – 9-12 pm EST / 2-5 pm GMT | Cloud Bar with music editor of The Guardian, Ben Beaumont Thomas and more TBC, and Maya Jane Coles’ manager Steve Braines
  • May 18th – 2-330 pm EST / 7-8:30 pm GMT | Fresh Pressed
  • May 20th – 2-3:30 pm EST / 7-8:30 pm GMT | Studio Sessions with Soulection
