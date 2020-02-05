Sources Claim Nicki Minaj Did Not Intend To Disrespect Rosa Parks

(AllHipHop News) It has been a while since Nicki Minaj released a solo song. So when she posted a snippet of an upcoming record her fans were interested to hear what she had to say.

However, that moment quickly became more about Nicki's reference to an African-American Civil Rights icon. On "Yikes," the Trinidad and Tobago-born performer rapped, "All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh, get your ass up."

Those lyrics upset a lot of people, especially since the video went viral on what would have been Parks' 107th birthday. Minaj was accused of disrespecting the woman who helped start the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955.

According to TMZ, sources connected to Nicki insist she was not trying to diss the legendary activist. The line was supposedly meant to be a metaphor about her detractors and the timing was just a coincidence.

Minaj has not publicly addressed the backlash to "Yikes." Her most recent Instagram post is a video of her at a club appearance with the song playing in the background.