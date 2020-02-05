AllHipHop
Login

Sources Claim Nicki Minaj Did Not Intend To Disrespect Rosa Parks

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The rapstress was seen partying in a club to the controversial track.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a while since Nicki Minaj released a solo song. So when she posted a snippet of an upcoming record her fans were interested to hear what she had to say.

However, that moment quickly became more about Nicki's reference to an African-American Civil Rights icon. On "Yikes," the Trinidad and Tobago-born performer rapped, "All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh oh, get your ass up."

Those lyrics upset a lot of people, especially since the video went viral on what would have been Parks' 107th birthday. Minaj was accused of disrespecting the woman who helped start the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955.

According to TMZ, sources connected to Nicki insist she was not trying to diss the legendary activist. The line was supposedly meant to be a metaphor about her detractors and the timing was just a coincidence.

Minaj has not publicly addressed the backlash to "Yikes." Her most recent Instagram post is a video of her at a club appearance with the song playing in the background.

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
8
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
13
Last Reply· by
Southcidal3
Southcidal3No a double agent is frequenting hip hop sites while wearing MAGA hats.
T.I. Congratulates 21 Savage & J. Cole On Winning Their First Grammy Award
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
Slimbthageneral
Slimbthageneralhttp://piff.me/df73929
Billie Eilish Defends Drake Against Accusations Of Underage Grooming
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyHello Mr. DraKelly
Jay-Z Explains Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Find Out Which Hip Hop Superstar Dressed As The Robot On 'The Masked Singer'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThat fucking show is one of the worst pieces of shit to ever get aired. We had Lindsay Lohan as a judge on our version…