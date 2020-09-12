AllHipHop
Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

(AllHipHop News) An arrest could be coming in the shocking shooting of hit rapper Megan thee Stallion, after an altercation with Tory Lanez back in July.

Despite originally keeping his name close to her breast, in late August she identified the Canadian rap/singer as the culprit who shot her in the feet after a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

“Yes, this n##ga Tory shot me,” Megan thee Stallion claimed in a video. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and s##t. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

According to Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Roc Nation, an active Investigation is underway to bring the gunman to justice.

Spiro has been working with Los Angeles District Attorney’s office and have given up evidence, including witness statements, text messages, a 911 call, video, and medical records.

“I can confirm we have turned over our investigation and files to the LA District Attorney’s office and that we remain concerned that, given the irrefutable evidence, they have yet to take action,” Alex Spiro told The New York Post.

The “WAP” singer says that she did not originally name anyone because of the racial conflict going on in the nation with police.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office stated that they had no updates on the case and that they are still “investigating.”

Tory Lanez people are mums on this, but a text message emerged earlier this week attributed to the Canadian rapper, who allegedly admitted he shot Megan after he got "too drunk."

Marchello Currence
Marchello Currence

I hope Megan sees how the African American community is because that's where it comes from, he probably jealous of her success smh...

