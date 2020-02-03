AllHipHop
Login

Spike Lee To Direct A Film Based On 'David Byrne’s American Utopia'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

The motion picture is planned for a release in 2020.

(AllHipHop News) Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is set to be behind the camera for a film adaptation for the Broadway show David Byrne’s American Utopia. Participant will be the lead financier and executive producer for the movie.

“Pinch me. This couldn't have worked out better for this project," said Byrne in a statement. The former Talking Heads lead singer continued, “Spike Lee directing and Participant producing — two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

David Byrne’s American Utopia opened in October 2019. The show features  Byrne and eleven musical artists from around the world performing songs from Byrne’s 2018 American Utopia album, his other solo records, and the Talking Heads' discography.

American Utopia is a true celebration from a great artist and a beautiful reminder to our nation that we are all born barefoot and wearing the same suit,” said Participant CEO David Linde. “We are incredibly excited to work with Mr. Byrne and the incomparable Spike Lee, along with RadicalMedia, River Road and Warner Music Group in bringing this one-of-a-kind event out of the theater to audiences around the world.”

Spike Lee won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay (BlacKkKlansman). He also received an Honorary Award from the Academy in 2016. The Atlanta-born, Brooklyn-raised film legend has directed other movies such as Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and Inside Man.

David Byrne is an Oscar (Best Original Score - The Last Emperor), Golden Globe (Best Original Score - The Last Emperor), and Grammy winner (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media - The Last Emperor). He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Talking Heads in 2002.

Comments
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Meek Mill Acting Debut Earns Award at Sundance
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
10
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinYou don’t know him either. 2000 songs? Thatsome bullshitpipp. He stole from sting and Yellowcard straight up, you niggas…
Find Out Which Hip Hop Superstar Dressed As The Robot On 'The Masked Singer'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Peter Gunz Lands Perfect Job As Host Of Reality Show "Cheaters"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
SunnyT
SunnyTCan't wait. Tired of watching reruns. Peter will take this to the top. Please go to the heart of all hoods...
Kanye West Tells Story About Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Sunday Service In Miami
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rappers Dominate Super Bowl LIV Commercials
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Comment
Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership Ahead of Super Bowl LIV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
HarrisGh
HarrisGhI decided that I would not watch the Super Bowl this time. There is too little good game and too much politics for me. I…
Boosie Badazz Strikes Plea Deal in Weed Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameIon understand how these celebs get caught with heat and get off? I feel strongly boosie dont rat. I guess money talks…