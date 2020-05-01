Spotify Launches ‘The Last Dance’ Playlists In Connection With ESPN's Michael Jordan Docuseries

Music by Biggie, Puffy, Hov, The Wu, Tribe, and other Hip Hop acts are part of the official compilation.

(AllHipHop News) The 10-part documentary series, The Last Dance, has quickly seized the attention of both diehard basketball fans and pop culture in general. Director Jason Hehir’s reflection on NBA icon Michael Jordan and the 1997–1998 Chicago Bulls team sparked lively discussions on social media and among talking heads on sports networks.

In partnership with ESPN and Netflix, Spotify has launched two curated playlists connected to The Last Dance. Music from and inspired by the series was curated into an official collection of tunes. Plus, fans can listen to the After The Last Dance podcast playlist.

Spotify’s The Last Dance includes songs by The Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, Diddy, Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, DMX, Big Pun, A Tribe Called Quest, Mobb Deep, Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Eric B & Rakim, Boogie Down Productions, Gang Starr, Common, Pusha T, Lupe Fiasco, Drake, Chance The Rapper, YBN Cordae, and more.

“It’s an honor to join forces with ESPN and Netflix to curate a playlist supporting this critically acclaimed series, currently serving as a sport’s fan’s favorite part of the week,” states Carl Chery, Creative Director, Head of Urban Music at Spotify. “The list of songs, updated in tandem with the episodes, is an ode to the music that defined the 90s.”

Cherry continues, “From Hip Hop to rock to R & B, the tracks were specially curated for streamers to discover and experience the culture of this influential time. We’re grateful to have a hand in bringing together music, entertainment, and sports fans during a time when we need community and a dose of sports content the most."

After The Last Dance compiles digital shows that dive further into the docuseries. Episodes of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Jalen & Jacoby The Aftershow, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, The Ringer NBA Show, and ESPN Daily are part of the playlist which will be updated once a week.

"This has been a monumental team effort spearheaded by Jason Hehir and our editors. In putting together the music our main concern was having the songs help tell the story for each episode, but we’re thrilled fans have responded to the soundtrack as a standalone. Hopefully, younger fans will have gained a newfound appreciation of not only MJ but also the great music from his era,” says Rudy Chung, The Last Dance Music Supervisor.

The Last Dance began airing April 19 on ESPN in the United States. New episodes premiere on Sunday nights through May 17. The series will also be available on Netflix outside of the United States.