Spotify Releases A Trailer For Cash Money Records Docuseries 'New Cash Order'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

A special unveiling of a new logo is part of the final installment.

(AllHipHop News) Cash Money Records is undeniably one of the most successful labels in music history. The company that launched the careers of Juvenile, Hot Boys, Mannie Fresh, Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and more has been producing hits for three decades.

Spotify is set to highlight Cash Money and its co-founders Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams in a docuseries titled New Cash Order. The four-part program will debut on February 21 within the streaming service's influential Hip Hop playlist called RapCaviar.

Birdman and Slim rose from the Magnolia Housing Projects in New Orleans to become multi-millionaire businessmen. New Cash Order will present their progress through interviews and archival footage. In addition, the new Cash Money logo will be unveiled.

Episode 1 will focus on Cash Money's local success which allowed them to land a historic deal with Universal Music Group. Episode 2 presents the advancement of the brand with the groundbreaking paths of rap superstars Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.

In Episode 3, up-and-coming artists such as Jacquees and Blueface describe how Cash Money changed their lives while Slim, Birdman, and Wack 100 provide insight into the work they have to do to cultivate long-lasting careers. The final episode showcases friends and colleagues describing the Williams brothers' relationship and how they've maintained their success for so long.

