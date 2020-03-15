AllHipHop
Spring Break Shot Up On Miami Beach

Fatima Barrie

An officer was alerted about an armed gunman inside of an establishment on Ocean Drive and ended up shooting someone.

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, one person was hospitalized after being involved in a shooting with police in Miami Beach.

A police officer was reportedly flagged down when a person alerted them that someone had a gun inside of an establishment on Ocean Drive.

Local 10 News reports that police discharged their firearms, after coming in contact with the armed male. Several people ran out of the Fritz Hotel on Ocean Drive after shots were fired.

One man was left visibly injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated. No officers were injured during the incident.

The news comes as Miami Beach shuts down due to the spread of Coronavirus.

Miami Beach Police tweeted Saturday, “In an ongoing effort to reduce the spread of #COVID19 and minimize large group gatherings.”

