St. Lunatics Member Ali Accuses Ludacris Of Throwing Shots At Nelly & Stealing His Style

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The two Hip Hop legends are set to go hit-for-hit on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

(AllHipHop News) Ludacris of Disturbing Tha Peace is going against Nelly of Derrty Entertainment in the next Verzuz. Even though Verzuz curator Swizz Beatz insists the series is more about celebrating classic music than the two artists going head-to-head, this weekend's Instagram Live event may have some (hopefully resolved) personal baggage attached to it. 

Nelly's business associate and St. Lunatics member Ali took to Instagram to accuse Ludacris of constantly stealing from the "Country Grammer" hitmaker during their respective musical runs in the 2000s. He also claimed Luda was subliminally dissing Nelly in music videos like "Stand Up" featuring Shawnna.

Ali wrote:

Ok, you knew I was eventually going to start telling the truth..... Ludacris has been throwing little shots for years ..... This was one of his little Diss moments ...He was TRYING to say “he stomps harder in his Air Force 1’s”.... 😂😂😂😂 .... I Personally have NEVER liked him and ALWAYS thought he was a pure 🤡!! (That’s just how I looked at him) ....

In a separate post, Ali added:

Ok, more truth.... Little Chris has been stealing from us since day one {Swipe}.... We dropped country grammar a few months later he tried to duplicate it 😂😂😂😂😂... The exact same thing.. walking back in front of the cars ... .. and then he used to have the nerve to not want to speak when we seen him. 🤦🏽‍♂️... like hoe ass ni€€a...”we see you stealing our whole sh*t .... you that mad that you can’t even speak ??!?? 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡!!!!! FOH (These are all Ali’s views... This is not Nelly Talk’n, Murphy Lee or any of the Other Tics..... this is all me .... I never liked him !!!and Never pretended like I did !! Nope , that’s Fake !!🤦🏽‍♂️

Yesterday, Ali also uploaded a selfie video where he further discussed his issues with the DTP label co-founder. The Heavy Starch album creator stated, "Ludacris used to steal our sh*t so much, I used to be like, 'N*gga, would you stop.'" 

He went on to suggest that Nelly released the controversial "Tip Drill" song in 2003 as a way to draw attention away from Luda's "P-Poppin" single. Apparently, some of the supposed tension between the St. Lunatics and Ludacris at the time was connected to the beef between St. Louis representatives Nelly and then-DTP artist Chingy.

Both Ludacris and Nelly have been keeping it cool publicly in the run-up to their Verzuz matchup. Luda posted an old photo of himself and his upcoming opponent with a caption that read, "Classic sh*t." Nelly spent the last two days promoting the battle to his followers.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
JDD
JDD

We don't need all this. Just do the battle. It doesn't need extra hype. We're all looking forward to the battle already. Just play the songs

mr.pain
mr.pain

I read this story and I’m in shock Ali saying this I was at 25 so so def show backstage downtown Atlanta at fox theater I was standing next to Ali when Ludacris walk by and his friends he give them five and everything I was standing right there everybody live in Atlanta and be same circles same parties when I saw Ali and Ludacris I didn’t see no beef no dislike or nothing I’m confused Ali shake that man hand I was backstage I saw it I even have pic of me and Ali before it happen Ludacris when I try to take the pic hide in Crowd near the back of stage right after he walk pass me and Ali said what up Shakes and everything I don’t know what going on shit crazy nowadays

