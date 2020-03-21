AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Staffer On 50 Cent's "Power" Drama Tests Positive For Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

A crew member on 50 Cent's hit show "Power" has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent’s "Power Book Ii: Ghost" drama has been hit hard by the coronavirus following news a crew member has reportedly been hospitalized in New York City with COVID-19.

Production on the show and "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" was suspended last week amid the pandemic fears, and now Deadline sources claim one of the staffers has been quarantined.

The man, who is believed to be in a stable condition, was on set on 12 March for a table read.

Executives at Starz – the cable channel on which the shows appear – have released an email today to everyone who was in contact with the unnamed crew member, urging them to take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

Dkerry

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

riyaan

Meek Mill's Girl Plays It Safe And Cancels Baby Shower Over Coronavirus

Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris had to pump the breaks on her baby shower in fear of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

realest357

DJ D-Nice Talks About His Ultimate Quarantine Party On Instagram Live

Coronavirus cannot stop DJ D-Nice and some of your favorites in Hip-Hop, R&B, and entertainment from enjoying life in quarantine.

ChuckCreekmur

by

illseed

Freddie Gibbs Banned From Instagram Over Wild Posts

Freddie Gibbs had one of the best Instagram accounts, until the social media giant ruled he was in violation of community guidelines over his outrageous posts.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eliza Reign Says Future Deliberately Draining Her Money In Paternity Fight

Future is being accused of abusing the court system to force a settlement out of Eliza Reign, who claims she's the mother of his kid.

AllHipHop Staff

Kodak Black Spearheading Coronavirus Initiative To Help Kids

Kodak Black may be locked up but he's still doing his part to help the kids in his hometown of Broward County.

AllHipHop Staff

Rick Ross Pays Off $1.5 Million Tax Bill

Rozay is getting his situation with the IRS straight.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Jgraham

Read Common's Sweet Poem To Queen Latifah On Her 50th Birthday

Rap star Common celebrated Queen Latifah's birthday with a poem acknowledging the role she has played in shaping his career.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $150 Million For Ruining Shooting Victim's Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine's attempt to kill Snow Billy was not only unsuccessful but now it could cost him over $150 million.

AllHipHop Staff