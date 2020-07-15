AllHipHop
Staffers Saddened After Kanye West Drops Out Of Presidential Race

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Kanye West has backed down from his plans to become the next President of the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race - less than two weeks after announcing his plans to run.

According to New York Magazine's Intelligencer magazine, Steve Kramer - who had joined Kanye's campaign team to get the rapper on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina - confirmed the Yeezy star won't be running against Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the POTUS position.

"He’s out," Kramer said, the publication reported.

When asked for more details on what had happened, Kramer replied: "I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today."

The election strategist also refused to be drawn when asked for his opinion on the 43-year-old rapper, saying: "I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye.

"Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level…any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups."

According to Intelligencer magazine, Kramer also noted that the staff Kanye had hired "were disappointed not just because they would be out of a job, but because they were excited about what a Kanye West campaign represented".

Kanye celebrated America's Independence Day by confirming his plan to run for the White House in 2020, with Tesla boss Elon Musk as his adviser, and it was later revealed he'd be running for the newly-created Birthday Party.

Musk later said he thought it would be better if the father-of-four tried his luck in 2024. 

