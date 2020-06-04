Steevy Franch Inks Deal With Trizzy’s Ruby Recordings

Rising artist Steevy Franch just landed a major record deal.

(AllHipHop News) Geffney Franche, professionally known as Steevy Franch, is a recording artist, singer, and songwriter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He released his debut single “Ride it” in April 2016, followed by his debut EP titled I Just Wanna in June 2017.

Steevy is an authentic Haitian equipped with American charisma, producing the perfect spice blend for those craving a talented musician, creative music, sex appeal, hard work, and a guy who knows exactly what he stands for.

His charismatic sultry sound has been compared to the likes of Trey Songz with a touch of Lloyd, but he stands in his own lane producing originality that can only be identified as Steevy Franch.

Steevy Franch is making big business moves, inking a new partnership with Ruby Recordings. The record label announced the exciting news on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/RubyRecordings/status/1264973864624422920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ruby Recordings CEO Travon "Trizzy" Howard stated, “It’s an honor to work with a superstar and trailblazer of Franch’s caliber. His music catalog is simply unparalleled. We’re thrilled to help propel his legacy forward and look forward to amplifying his resurgence on a global level.”

The Ruby Recordings deal encompasses distribution, management, as well as the opportunity to start his own record label. Steevy joins a loaded lineup over at Ruby Recordings that also has 9000, JT5K, Terry Lane, AB Tazz, and Crisis.

He released his new album Enter Sextion at the beginning of the year.