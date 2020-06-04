AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Steevy Franch Inks Deal With Trizzy’s Ruby Recordings

Shirley Ju

Rising artist Steevy Franch just landed a major record deal.

(AllHipHop News) Geffney Franche, professionally known as Steevy Franch, is a recording artist, singer, and songwriter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He released his debut single “Ride it” in April 2016, followed by his debut EP titled I Just Wanna in June 2017.

Steevy is an authentic Haitian equipped with American charisma, producing the perfect spice blend for those craving a talented musician, creative music, sex appeal, hard work, and a guy who knows exactly what he stands for.

His charismatic sultry sound has been compared to the likes of Trey Songz with a touch of Lloyd, but he stands in his own lane producing originality that can only be identified as Steevy Franch.

Steevy Franch is making big business moves, inking a new partnership with Ruby Recordings. The record label announced the exciting news on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/RubyRecordings/status/1264973864624422920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ruby Recordings CEO Travon "Trizzy" Howard stated, “It’s an honor to work with a superstar and trailblazer of Franch’s caliber. His music catalog is simply unparalleled. We’re thrilled to help propel his legacy forward and look forward to amplifying his resurgence on a global level.”

The Ruby Recordings deal encompasses distribution, management, as well as the opportunity to start his own record label. Steevy joins a loaded lineup over at Ruby Recordings that also has 9000, JT5K, Terry Lane, AB Tazz, and Crisis.

He released his new album Enter Sextion at the beginning of the year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trina And Masika Seriously Beefing Over Riots

Rapper Trina and reality star Masika had some words on social media over Trina's comments about rioting and looting.

AllHipHop Staff

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

illseed

OMB Bloodbath Remembers George Floyd AKA Big Floyd As Her Mentor

OMB Bloodbath explains how Big Floyd influenced her coming up as a rapper in Houston.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Nawfside

EXCLUSIVE: Game's Publishing Seized; eOne Gets Subpoenaed Over $7.1 Million Judgment

Game's royalties are now being diverted to the woman who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star.

Nolan Strong

by

Tomi504Boy

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In A Video Supporting #BlackLivesMatter

The box office champion wants to know what happened to American leadership at the highest level.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

gurleen kaur

Hotel Employee Shot Over 21 Savage

A hotel employee was seriously injured when a guy shot her, as he attempted to find 21 Savage for some reason.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Bhad Bhabie Supports Black Lives Matter From Rehab

Bhad Bhabie is only seventeen, and she's taking the extraordinary step to clean up, by going to rehab.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Jim Jones Releases George Floyd Charity Song "The People"

"You're more than a legend. You're an icon. You're immortal. We Got you."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jamie Foxx's New Movie "Just Mercy" Streams Free To Support BLM

Jamie Foxx and the bosses at Warner Bros. decided to release their movie "Just Mercy" for free to make a statement about race in America.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Nawfside

Rihanna Calls Out Fan Who Refuses To Vote

Rihanna jumped on a fan who questions the R&B star's call to action to vote.

AllHipHop Staff