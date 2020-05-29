AllHipHop
Stephen Jackson, Tamika Mallory & More To Participate In Minneapolis Rally Seeking Justice For George Floyd

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jamie Foxx is also set to take part in a press conference organized to demand murder charges for the four cops involved.

(AllHipHop News) People across the world are mourning George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man that died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Many citizens, activists, and celebrities have expressed their heartbreak - and in some cases their anger - over the death of yet another unarmed African-American at the hands of law enforcement.

Former San Antonio Spurs player Stephen Jackson was especially troubled by what appeared to be the on-camera murder of George Floyd on May 25. Jackson met Floyd years ago while they were both growing up in Texas. The NBA champion posted a video to Instagram where he spoke about Floyd's death.

"Everybody knows me and Floyd called each other 'twin.' My brother was out there in Minnesota, he was changing his life. He went to Minnesota. He was driving trucks," said Jackson on IG. "My boy was doing what he's supposed to do. Y'all gonna kill my brother. I'm on my way to Minnesota. Whatever I can do, can't let this ride."

As part of his actions to hold Chauvin and the other officers involved accountable, Jackson is teaming with social justice advocate Tamika Mallory to hold a peaceful community press conference today (May 29). Oscar and Grammy winner Jamie Foxx is also taking part in the call for justice at Minneapolis' City Hall Rotunda.

A public rally is also scheduled for 1 pm CT at the Government Center Plaza in Minneapolis. Organizers are demanding that prosecutors charge all four law enforcement officers - Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng - with the murder of George Floyd.

