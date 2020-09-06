AllHipHop
Stephon Marbury Makes Heinous Drug Dealing Claim Against Jay-Z

Kershaw St. Jawnson

NBA star Stephon Marbury claims Jay-Z is no hero to the black community, which he accused the Roc Nation mogul of poisoning.

(AllHipHop News) One of Jay-Z’s "99 Problems" is a fellow Kings County hero.

Coney Island native and Brooklyn’s own Stephon Marbury blasted Marcy Project's most famous resident, claiming that he is not an advocate for Black people and is nothing more than an opportunist.

In an interview with Heavy.com, the former Net broke down all the ways that Shawn Carter has fans duped.

“I look at Jay-Z and I say, ‘Wow, here you are trying to be something that you’re not. You’re not an advocate for Black people, you sold drugs to Black people and you rapped about it and talked about it.’ How do you do that? Like, I’m trying to figure that part out; like, you can’t make that right.”

Marbury was referring to the years that the Roc Nation founder "invested" in the streets. Marbury pondered how no one challenges a history that the rapper doesn’t even hide.

"You sold drugs to people where you [are] from Jay-Z in Brooklyn in Marcy. You got them on crack — whatever it is cocaine whatever it is that you were selling to them. Whatever you say you [were] ‘cooking up,’ that’s what you did. So now, you got your people high, you sold drugs to women that were pregnant. Now you created crack babies — these same babies that are going out killing grandparents … I’m confused. But that’s what it is. That’s what happened.”

What was it that unleashed Stephon Marbury's venom?

As Heavy pointed out, on the "Bad Boys II" movie soundtrack, there is a song “La-La-La (Excuse Me Miss Again),” where Jay-Z raps "Don’t confuse me with Marbury out this b##ch/ Run up on me at the light, you could lose your life.”

That little swipe referenced a 2000 robbery when Marbury’s 24-inch $150,000 diamond was taken from him in by two assailants in Manhattan.

The two most certainly are not showing each other boroughly love — Like come on —ain’t that the Brooklyn way?

