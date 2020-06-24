Stevie Wonder Offers Up The Solution To Get Rid Of President Trump Once and For All

AllHipHop
R&B legend Stevie Wonder is urging his fans to do something to end the craziness coming out of the White House.

(AllHipHop News) Stevie Wonder has urged fans to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming U.S. elections while highlighting the failings of current President Donald Trump.

The music legend took to social media on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, the significance of Juneteenth - the June 19th celebration marking the end of slavery in America - and the importance of all U.S. citizens casting their votes.

Sharing his optimism that the ongoing social justice protests will make a positive difference, the star assured fans: “If life can have an ending, all things can have an ending. Systemic racism can have an ending. Police brutality can have an ending. Economic repression of black and brown people can have an ending. People can have an ending. A movement without action is a movement standing still.

“To those who say they care, move more than your mouth,” he continued. “Move your feet to the polls and use your hands to vote. The future is in your hands. We have the power to vote, and we can make a change.”

However, the Visions star suggested a vote for Trump was a vote against the movement, accusing the President of being "noncommittal," adding: "Action speaks louder than words.”

“Black lives do matter,” he concluded. “And this is not another digital viral trend moment or hashtag. It is our lives, literally. Yes, all lives do matter. But they only matter when black lives matter, too. You know it’s a sad day when I can see better than your 2020 vision. The universe is watching us… I’m talking about you, I’m talking about me, I’m talking about every single body.” 

